Landman tallied 10 tackles (six solo), including one tackle for a loss, during the Rams' 41-34 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Landman played every single defensive snap for the first time this season, and his 10 tackles were tied with Erick Hallett for the second-most tackles in the game behind Jack Campbell (14). Landman is up to 118 total tackles through 14 regular-season games, which surpasses his career high that he set in 2023 as a member of the Falcons (110 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games).