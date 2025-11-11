Landman logged 11 tackles (five solo) and a forced fumble during the Rams' 42-26 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Landman co-led the Rams in tackles Sunday, and he caused a turnover late in the first quarter when he punched the ball out of Jauan Jennings hands, which led to a four-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Davis Allen nine plays later. Landman has recorded double-digit tackles four times this season, and he is up to 83 tackles (38 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through nine regular-season games.