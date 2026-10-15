Landman (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on the Rams' estimated injury report Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Landman compiled a season-high 13 total tackles (eight solo) and a pair of forced fumbles during Monday night's 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills, and he may have picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The linebacker's ability to be considered limited Wednesday is a sign that the injury may not be serious. Landman will have two more opportunities to officially practice before Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.