Landman recorded five tackles (zero solo) and one forced fumble in the Rams' win over the Saints on Sunday.

While Landman played 93 percent of the defensive snaps against New Orleans, the Rams' defense was barely on the field, as the Saints mustered just 10 first downs on the day and ran just 40 offensive plays, as they were tripled up in time of possession. On the season, Landman has posted 72 tackles (33 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on 92 percent of the defensive snaps.