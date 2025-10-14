Landman recorded 17 tackles (8 solo) during Sunday's 17-3 victory against the Ravens.

The veteran's record-breaking tackle tally eclipsed the Rams' previous high of 16, held by four different players. Landman showed no ill effects of the ankle injury that kept him limited in practice, and has triple-digit tackles in three of six games played this season. He next takes on the Jaguars in London in Week 7.