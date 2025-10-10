Landman (ankle) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Landman was working through an ankle injury this past week, but he has been cleared to play in Baltimore after logging a full practice Friday. The fourth-year linebacker has accumulated 41 tackles (22 solo), four pass defenses, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through the first five games of the regular season.