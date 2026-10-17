Landman (wrist/shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Landman was diagnosed with a wrist injury following the Rams' loss to the Bills in Week 5. He was also working through a shoulder issue during Week 6 prep, but his full practice Friday was enough for him to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's contest. Landman has accumulated 41 tackles (21 solo), one pass defense and two forced fumbles through five regular-season games.