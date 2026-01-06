Rams' Nate Landman: Leads Rams in tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Landman recorded 132 total tackles (64 solo), including 2.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one interception and four forced fumbles over 17 games in 2025.
There's a reason the Rams handed Landman a three-year, $22.5 million extension earlier this season; Landman's emergence as a leader of the defense in his first season in Los Angeles. His 132 tackles were both a team and career high for the four-year vet, and he also led the Rams with four forced fumbles. He'll remain a key component of a young Rams defense in 2026, and will get his first taste of playoff football on Saturday in the wild-card round against the Panthers.
