Landman recorded 132 total tackles (64 solo), including 2.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one interception and four forced fumbles over 17 games in 2025.

There's a reason the Rams handed Landman a three-year, $22.5 million extension earlier this season; Landman's emergence as a leader of the defense in his first season in Los Angeles. His 132 tackles were both a team and career high for the four-year vet, and he also led the Rams with four forced fumbles. He'll remain a key component of a young Rams defense in 2026, and will get his first taste of playoff football on Saturday in the wild-card round against the Panthers.