Landman (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Landman has been a major contributor in the middle of the Rams' linebacker corps, logging at least 90 percent of defensive snaps in every game. He apparently suffered the injury at some point during Los Angeles' Week 5 loss to San Francisco, making his status unclear for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

