Landman (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated practice, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Landman logged limited sessions in the lead-up to the Rams' Week 2 win over the Giants. The linebacker was able to play through a shoulder injury in the contest, logging seven tackles (three solo) over 49 defensive snaps. Landman is set to undergo a similar process in Week 3 and will likely remain limited all week before avoiding an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos anyway.