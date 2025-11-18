Landman posted seven tackles (six solo) and a forced fumble during the Rams' 21-19 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Landman finished Sunday's game tied with Omar Speights for the second-most tackles on the Rams behind Kamren Curl (11). Landman was also credited with a forced fumble for a third consecutive game, and the fourth-year linebacker is up to 90 tackles (44 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four pass defenses, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through 10 regular-season games.