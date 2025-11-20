Landman (back) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Landman likely picked up the injury during the Rams' Week 11 win over the Seahawks, when he played 81 defensive snaps (his most of the season) while logging eight tackles (six solo) and a forced fumble. His limited participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that it's not a long-term concern, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.