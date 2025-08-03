Landman left Saturday's training camp practice due to a calf injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of the injury was downplayed by head coach Sean McVay, so it doesn't appear to be a serious issue for Landman. He signed a one-year contract with the Rams in March and is slated to start at inside linebacker alongside Omar Speights. The Rams' first preseason game takes place Saturday against the Cowboys, and if Landman is unable to play, Troy Reeder and Chris Paul would be the top candidates to operate with the first-team defense.