Landman logged two tackles (one solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception, during the Rams' 45-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Landman's two tackles were a season low, but he made his impact felt late in the third quarter, when he picked off a Jacoby Brissett pass intended for Michael Wilson, which led to a 31-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua on the next play. Landman is up to 108 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games and should surpass his career high that he set in 2023 as a member of the Falcons (110 combined tackles across 16 regular-season games). His next opportunity to do so is this Sunday against the Lions.