Landman posted seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 34-7 victory against Tampa Bay.

One day after signing a three-year contract extension with the Rams, Landman finished tied for second on Los Angeles in tackles in the dominant win. He's totaled at least seven stops in three straight games and in eight of 11 contests overall this season. Landman is up to 98 tackles on the campaign, 12 shy of the regular-season career-high mark of 110 he established in 2023 with Atlanta.