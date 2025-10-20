Landman recorded nine total tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Jaguars.

The Colorado product was one of six Rams to get after the quarterback during Sunday's blowout win, taking down Trevor Lawrence early in the second quarter. Landman has now tallied 67 total tackles (fifth-most in the NFL), including 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and one forced fumble over the Rams' first seven games this season. He's expected to remain one of the league's top inside linebackers and a solid IDP option following Los Angeles' Week 8 bye.