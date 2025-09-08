Landman registered 10 tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble during the Rams' 14-9 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Landman played 62 of the Rams' 63 defensive snaps Sunday and co-led the team in tackles with Kameron Curl. Landman made arguably the most crucial play of the game, when he punched the ball out of Dare Ogunbowale's hands late in the fourth quarter, which Braden Fiske jumped on to seal the Week 1 win for the Rams. Sunday marked the fifth time in his career that Landman's logged at least 10 combined tackles in a game, and he's expected to play a key role in the Rams' defense after spending the last three seasons with the Falcons.