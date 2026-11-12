Landman recorded seven tackles (three solo), one pass breakup and a forced fumble in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Commanders.

Much like last season, when Landman set a career high with 132 tackles across 17 starts, he's racking up the tackles through eight games in 2026. The middle linebacker is up to 66 tackles (37 solo), three forced fumbles and two pass breakups on 86 percent of the defensive snaps. Interestingly, Landman's snaps have been cut some since returning from a concussion in Week 8. Over the last two weeks, he's played less than 70 percent of the defensive snaps after being over 90 percent across Weeks 1 through 6.