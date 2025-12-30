Landman recorded six tackles (two solo) in Monday night's loss to the Falcons.

Facing his former Atlanta teammates for the first time, Landman's six tackles were his fourth-fewest in a game this season. The 27-year-old linebacker has started all 16 games in 2025, producing 129 tackles (62 solo), including 2.5 sacks, six pass breakups, including one interception, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on 92 percent of the defensive snaps. All those marks are new single-season career-highs for Landman, who signed a three-year extension with Los Angeles last month.