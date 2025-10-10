default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Landman (ankle) remained limited in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Landman is second on the team in tackles with 41 of them (22 solo) and has played 96 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps. With Omar Speights battling a high-ankle sprain, Los Angeles is already going to be dipping into its depth at linebacker Sunday against Baltimore.

More News