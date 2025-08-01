Landman has been operating as a starting linebacker at Rams camp this summer, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Specifically, Landman has been wearing the green dot for the Rams as the team's defensive play caller, so he appears locked into a starting gig. Landman signed a one-year deal with the Rams this offseason after making 23 starts for the Falcons over the previous two seasons. He recorded 191 tackles (105 solo), including 2.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and four pass breakups from 2023-24 with Atlanta.