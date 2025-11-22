Landman (back) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Landman was limited in the first two practices of Week 12 prep, but he has been cleared to play against Tampa Bay after practicing in full Friday. The fourth-year pro has accumulated 91 total tackles through 10 regular-season games, and he his well on pace to surpass his career high of 110 stops (across 16 regular-season games) in 2023 as a member of the Falcons.