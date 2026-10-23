Landman (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Landman entered the league's concussion protocol following the Rams' Week 6 loss to the Cardinals, and he was unable to practice all week. His next chance to play is Week 8 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1, though he would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity to have a realistic shot at playing in that contest. The Rams may turn to Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac or practice squad linebacker Eric Kendricks in Landman's absence.