Patrick is questionable for Monday's game against the Ravens due to an illness, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports

Patrick was added to the injury report Saturday as a non-participant, leaving his status for Monday up in the air. The 22-year-old has played only 16 defensive snaps this season, so the defense is unlikely to be impacted should he be unable to play.

