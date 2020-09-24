site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rams-natrez-patrick-makes-53-man-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rams' Natrez Patrick: Makes 53-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
at
7:12 pm ET 1 min read
Patrick was elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad by the Rams on Thursday.
The 23-year-old suited up in last Sunday's win over Philadelphia, only seeing seven special-teams snaps in the process. Now back with the Rams, expect Patrick to assume a depth role with no real IDP value.
More News
12/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/28/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/25/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/24/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/19/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read