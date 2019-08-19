Patrick recorded three tackles (one solo) and combined on a sack during Saturday's 14-10 loss to Dallas.

The undrafted free agent out of Georgia was highly recruited out of high school, but a string of off-field incidents curtailed his attractiveness as an NFL Draft prospect. However, he's already shifted from inside linebacker to the outside during training camp and impressed head coach Sean McVay in the process, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports. Patrick is obviously a long way from making a fantasy impact in 2019, but his natural gifts and new-found versatility could make him a serviceable asset for the Rams over the course of the season.