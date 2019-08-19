Rams' Natrez Patrick: Making case for roster spot
Patrick recorded three tackles (one solo) and combined on a sack during Saturday's 14-10 loss to Dallas.
The undrafted free agent out of Georgia was highly recruited out of high school, but a string of off-field incidents curtailed his attractiveness as an NFL Draft prospect. However, he's already shifted from inside linebacker to the outside during training camp and impressed head coach Sean McVay in the process, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports. Patrick is obviously a long way from making a fantasy impact in 2019, but his natural gifts and new-found versatility could make him a serviceable asset for the Rams over the course of the season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Watson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...