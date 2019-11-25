Play

Patrick (illness) is inactive for Monday's game against the Ravens, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The 22-year-old was added to the injury report Saturday due to the illness and was considered questionable, but he won't be able to play Monday. Patrick has played only 16 defensive snaps this season.

