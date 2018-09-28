Suh made two solo tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in Thursday's 38-31 win over the Vikings.

The Rams' defensive line dominated in the trenches -- the Vikings running backs rushed 13 times for 28 yards (2.2 YPC) -- and Suh played a monster role, recording a season-high 68 defensive snaps. It was Suh's second straight game with a sack as well, and he'll look to continue his streak in Week 5 against the Seahawks, who have the 31st-ranked offensive line according to Pro Football Focus.