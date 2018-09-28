Rams' Ndamukong Suh: Adds another sack Thursday
Suh made two solo tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in Thursday's 38-31 win over the Vikings.
The Rams' defensive line dominated in the trenches -- the Vikings running backs rushed 13 times for 28 yards (2.2 YPC) -- and Suh played a monster role, recording a season-high 68 defensive snaps. It was Suh's second straight game with a sack as well, and he'll look to continue his streak in Week 5 against the Seahawks, who have the 31st-ranked offensive line according to Pro Football Focus.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...