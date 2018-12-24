Rams' Ndamukong Suh: Busy against Cardinals
Suh notched five tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups during Sunday's victory over Arizona.
The Cardinals simply were not up to the task of slowing down Suh and Rams teammate Aaron Donald considering the pair combined for a dozen tackles and four sacks. While Suh's performance pales in comparison to Donald's scintillating stat line (seven tackles and three sacks), the 31-year-old was a beast in his own right and remains an important piece to a Rams team with aspirations of making a Super Bowl run this postseason.
