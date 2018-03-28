Rams coach Sean McVay said Suh will play nose tackle in Wade Phillips' 3-4 base defense, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After spending most of his career as a 3-technique defensive tackle in 4-3 schemes, Suh is joining a 3-4 unit that already features Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers as the ends. It may take some time for Suh to get comfortable at nose tackle, but his combination of athleticism and tenacity ultimately figures to translate at any position along the interior line. None of this will be an issue when the Rams are in their nickel defense -- which should be well over half the time -- as Brockers can simply come off the field. Suh is signing a one-year, $14 million contract, seemingly passing up larger offers for the chance to play on a stacked team. He'll still have plenty of chances to rush the quarterback, and the Giants' Damon Harrison has proven it's not impossible to pile up tackles from the nose spot.