Suh (knee) is expected to play against the Packers on Sunday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Suh popped up on the Rams' injury report with a knee injury and did not practice to begin the week, but it would appear that his status is not in jeopardy. Barring an setbacks, it appears that the veteran defensive lineman is on track to play during Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.