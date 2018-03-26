Rams' Ndamukong Suh: Heading to Los Angeles
The Rams and Suh agreed to a one-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The arms race in the NFC continues with Suh's arrival in Los Angeles. According to Schefter, the deal is worth $14 million, which indicates Suh took less money to join a contender. Suh will team up with 2017 AP Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald to form a fearsome duo in the trenches. Working in conjunction with shut-down corners Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, Suh is poised for a bounce back as he prepares for his age-31 season. In three years with the Dolphins, Suh averaged 60.3 tackles and 5.2 sacks per campaign while playing in all 48 regular-season contests.
