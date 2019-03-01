Suh is headed for free agency with the Rams not utilizing the franchise tag this offeason, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Suh joined the Rams on a one-year deal last March after being cut by the Dolphins, and totaled 59 tackles (41 solo), 4.5 sacks, and 19 quarterback hits while helping the team reach the Super Bowl. The 32-year-old may not be the elite presence he once was, but still showcase his ability as a disruptive defensive tackle in 2018 and show draw solid interest as a free agent.