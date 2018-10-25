Rams' Ndamukong Suh: Returns to practice
Suh (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Suh did not practice to begin the week, but appears to have fully recovered from a minor knee injury. The veteran defensive lineman has accumulated three sacks on the season thus far, and will look to build upon that total against the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers on Sunday.
