Rams' Ndamukong Suh: Sack streak extends to three games
Suh recorded seven tackles (three solo) and a sack during Sunday's 33-31 win over Seattle.
The first-year Ram has now registered a sack in three consecutive games and is up to 17 tackles (nine solo) for the campaign. Expect the five-time Pro Bowler to continue making a huge impact in the trenches and rewarding fantasy owners with solid numbers.
