Suh finished the regular season with 59 tackles (41 solo), 4.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and 19 quarterback hits while playing in all 16 games.

It was a strong first season in Los Angeles for Suh, and his presence certainly aided teammate Aaron Donald's ability to wreck havoc on opposing offenses. The duo will look to continue its pass-rushing dominance in the postseason. From a fantasy perspective, the 31-year-old Suh projects to remain a fringe asset in the majority of IDP settings again in 2019 without a dramatic uptick in his tackle and sack totals.