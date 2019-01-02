Suh finished the regular season with 59 tackles (41 solo), 4.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, four pass break ups and 19 quarterback hits.

It was a strong first season in Los Angeles for Suh, and his presence definitely aided teammate Aaron Donald's ability to wreck havoc on opposing offenses. The duo will look to continue their dominance in the postseason. From a fantasy perspective, unless there's improvement in his tackle and sack totals, the 31-year-old Suh projects to remain a fringe asset in the majority of IDP settings again in 2019.

