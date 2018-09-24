Suh posted three tackles (two solo), including a sack, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Suh was a premier addition to the Rams' defense this offseason and he's been a force alongside Aaron Donald on the interior of the defensive line. He's never posted fewer than four sacks in a season and 2018 doesn't appear set to be any different thus far. He and the Rams defense will look to continue their strong play against the Vikings in Week 4.