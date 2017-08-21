Play

Spruce played five snaps -- with only one coming on offense -- during Saturday's preseason win over the Raiders.

Spruce was more involved in the preseason opener against Dallas, catching six passes for 30 yards, so it was discouraging to see his role reduced so significantly. The undrafted free agent has an uphill fight to earn a roster spot out of training camp, and seems to be on the outside looking in at the moment.

