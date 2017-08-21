Rams' Nelson Spruce: Only plays one offensive snap Saturday
Spruce played five snaps -- with only one coming on offense -- during Saturday's preseason win over the Raiders.
Spruce was more involved in the preseason opener against Dallas, catching six passes for 30 yards, so it was discouraging to see his role reduced so significantly. The undrafted free agent has an uphill fight to earn a roster spot out of training camp, and seems to be on the outside looking in at the moment.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...