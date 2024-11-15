Gallimore (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Gallimore hasn't played since Week 8. The defensive lineman has started three of the seven games he's appeared in this season, logging 16 tackles (five solo) and one QB hit.
