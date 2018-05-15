Rams' Nick Holley: Getting chance as running back
Holley signed a contract with the Rams on Monday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.
Holley will play running back for the Rams after finishing his collegiate career at quarterback, where Holley racked up over 100 yards rushing in six of the eight games he started and finished. Coming off a torn ACL that wiped away the majority of his 2017 season, Holley seems to be operating at full strength and will compete with at least four other runners for depth slotting behind Todd Gurley.
