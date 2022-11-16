Scott recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble during Sunday's 27-17 defeat against the Cardinals.

Scott tied linebacker Bobby Wagner as the team's second-leading tackler, as these two were the only Rams defenders to play every defensive snap. The safety also knocked loose a fumble on tight end Trey McBride, though the ball was ultimately recovered by Arizona. Scott has now played 100 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps in six of nine games this season, and he'll continue to play a prominent role this coming Sunday against New Orleans.