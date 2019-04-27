Rams' Nick Scott: Heading west

The Rams selected Scott in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 243rd overall.

The Penn State product brings speed and physicality to the safety position. Scott, like many other Penn State players, is a workout warrior; he ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash and had a 41-inch broad jump. His lack of length (31-inch arms) likely had something to do with his drop to the seventh round but he has intriguing tools with which to work.