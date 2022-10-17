Scott recorded two tackles (one solo) and an interception in Sunday's 24-10 win against the Panthers.

Any fleeting hope of a comeback by the Panthers was ended by the talented safety, as a P.J. Walker pass was deflected by Ernest Jones and caught by a diving Scott in the end zone to seal the victory for the Rams. In just six games, Scott has nearly matched his snap count from a full 17-game slate in 2021, and should continue to get plenty of opportunities to produce alongside Taylor Rapp with Jordan Fuller (hamstring) out until mid-November.