Scott (shoulder) will miss Sunday's season finale versus the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Scott suffered a shoulder injury on top of the stinger he sustained in Week 17 against the Chargers and he will now be forced to miss the Rams' final game of the year. The 27-year-old will finish the 2022 campaign with a career-high 86 tackles while also recording five pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles over 16 contests. In Scott's absence in Week 18, Russ Yeast is expected to take over as starting free safety versus Seattle.