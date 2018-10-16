Williams signed with the Rams on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

With Cooper Kupp (knee) not expected to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, the Rams will bring in Williams to shore up the depth at wide receiver. Williams was most recently released by the Titans a week ago after dropping a crucial pass in the team's loss to Buffalo. He likely won't play too large of a role in the Rams' passing game this weekend.

