Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Doubtful for Week 12
Robey-Coleman (thigh) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Robey-Coleman injured his thigh in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and it loos like his recovery is not going fast enough for him to participate Week 12. However, an official ruling on his status is unlikely to be determined until game-day. Kevin Peterson and Dominique Hatfield will presumably see an increase in snaps should Robey-Coleman ultimately sit out.
