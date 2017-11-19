Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Doubtful to return
Robey-Coleman injured his thigh during Sunday's game against the Vikings and is doubtful to return, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Robey-Coleman has been an important part of the Rams' secondary, accruing 29 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions through nine games. The Rams' defense is awfully skimp without Robey-Coleman since Kayvon Webster (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. With just two healthy corners remaining, Trumaine Johnson and Dominique Hatfield, the Rams may have to pull down a safety to the cornerback position for man-coverage situations.
