Robey-Coleman recorded 49 tackles (39 solo) and two interceptions during the 2017 season.

The first-year Ram played primarily in nickel sets while manning the slot this season, and it's a role he's beginning to be pigeonholed into. Robey-Coleman is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason along with fellow defensive backs Trumaine Johnson and Lamarcus Joyner, so Los Angeles has some question marks in the secondary to address. If Robey-Coleman were to open 2018 as a cornerback (with the Rams or another team), it could provide a notable boost to his fantasy value. However, it's more likely that he continues serving as a nickleback.