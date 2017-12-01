Robey-Coleman (thigh) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register reports.

Head coach Sean McVay hinted earlier in the week that Robey-Coleman was expected to return to action this week after sitting out of Sunday's game against the Saints. With no limitations in practice, the cornerback can shift his focus to containing the Cardinals' passing attack this week.

